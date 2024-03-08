Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and traded as high as $25.89. Wilmar International shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 2,245 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

