Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.06 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 389,488 shares of company stock worth $106,963,791. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

