Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

YMAB stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.23 million, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,711 shares of company stock worth $687,783. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,347.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

