10,157 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $648,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LLYVA stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.
Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.