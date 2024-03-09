10,157 Shares in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $634,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $2,171,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $627,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the third quarter valued at $648,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LLYVA stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Insider Activity at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock worth $117,253,200 over the last ninety days.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.