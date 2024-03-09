11,989 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Valvoline by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,031 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,896,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after acquiring an additional 911,073 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 899,099 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $43.63 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $44.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

