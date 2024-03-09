15,056 Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.39. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $93.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $37,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Healy sold 644,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $37,835,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,365. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

