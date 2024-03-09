25,574 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 82,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 245,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,137 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.84. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $43.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

