3,285 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Polaris by 15.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,379,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Polaris Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.71 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

