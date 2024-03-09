5,161 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total transaction of $628,680.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,866,957.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $244,290.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 154,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,591,439.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $628,680.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,866,957.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,286 shares of company stock valued at $92,690,239 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cloudflare Price Performance
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NET
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
