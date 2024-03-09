6,628 Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Trimble by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.19%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,406,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $297,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,499 shares of company stock worth $638,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

