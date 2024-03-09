Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 337.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.9 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

