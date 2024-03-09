ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

ACAD stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.68 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.