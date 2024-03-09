Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 739,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,715 shares of company stock valued at $958,015. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $735.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

