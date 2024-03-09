Addison Capital Co Has $1.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Addison Capital Co trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Addison Capital Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. King Wealth boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

