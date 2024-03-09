Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 132.24% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Advantage Energy Stock Down 5.9 %
Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
