AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.31. 64,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 60,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 438,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 182,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 136,075 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

