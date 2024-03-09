Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Affirm by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 159.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 48.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 3.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $591.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.97.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

