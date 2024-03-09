Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EADSY. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

EADSY stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.00. Airbus has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

