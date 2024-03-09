Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of ALK opened at $36.59 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,213,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 71,726 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,349,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

