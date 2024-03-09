Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 1,562.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $56,494,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 2,133,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,358,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $39,348,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,171,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

ALKS stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

