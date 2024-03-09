Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,865 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 274.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 298.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 57.2% in the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 91.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 486,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 233,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.