Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

ALLT stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

