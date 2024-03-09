Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,292 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,209,706. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.