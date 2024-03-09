Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 7.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $56,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

