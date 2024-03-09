Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $180.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.