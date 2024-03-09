American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

AXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.22. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 942,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,888,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 196,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.