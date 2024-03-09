American Equity Investment Life Holding Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share (NYSE:AEL)

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $31.57 and a 12-month high of $56.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after purchasing an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after acquiring an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

