American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,973,000 after buying an additional 654,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after buying an additional 44,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,791,000 after buying an additional 79,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,108 shares of company stock worth $1,985,486. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

NYSE:AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $129.76.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.26%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

