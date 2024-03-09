American Public Education, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research increased their price target on American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

APEI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

