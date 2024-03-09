American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Trading Down 0.2 %

AMWD stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $104.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 553,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,377,000 after buying an additional 183,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 421.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 125,095 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.