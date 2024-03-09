Analysts Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $322.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a PE ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

