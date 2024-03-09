Analysts Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Target Price at $10.30

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

View Our Latest Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:MD opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $758.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $55,219.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.