Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $92.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

