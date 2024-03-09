Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading Down 0.3%

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.25) and last traded at GBX 335 ($4.25). Approximately 3,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 74,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.26).

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £192.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,375.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 303.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.59.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes, as well as aptitude insurance.

Featured Articles

