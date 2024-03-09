Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% on Friday after Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.21. Approximately 954,164 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 846,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,009 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in Arhaus by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Arhaus by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 626,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 87,231 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,923,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 864,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.43.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 54.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

