Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aspen Aerogels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

