Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $175.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $180.14. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

