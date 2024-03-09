ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Down 4.1%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 109.90% and a negative net margin of 149.27%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.