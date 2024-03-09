AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Raised to $10.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

AudioEye Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioEye

Shares of AEYE opened at $8.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 302,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

