AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $19.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

AutoNation Stock Up 0.9 %

AN stock opened at $149.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.35. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $120.26 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.37 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 380,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $54,456,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,362,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,465 shares of company stock valued at $72,567,054. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 47.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.