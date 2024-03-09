Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley boosted their target price on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $65.39 on Thursday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Azenta by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Azenta by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

