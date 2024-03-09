Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.68.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 82.63%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

