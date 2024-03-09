Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 4,515 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.84.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PARA opened at $10.93 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

