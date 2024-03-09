Bank of Nova Scotia Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Toro were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 24.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Toro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Toro by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toro by 15.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TTC stock opened at $89.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.10. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro Increases Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $164,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 939 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $93,007.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

