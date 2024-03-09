Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 104.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barings BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 655,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Barings BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Barings BDC by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 160,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

BBDC opened at $9.70 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.39%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

