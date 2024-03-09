Barrington Research Comments on Climb Global Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Climb Global Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Climb Global Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $73.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Further Reading

