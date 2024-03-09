Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Beach Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

