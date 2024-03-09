Berenberg Bank Increases Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 460

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.58) to GBX 460 ($5.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Breedon Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.
