Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BERY stock opened at $60.32 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,030.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.