BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Trading Down 2.3%

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.29 and last traded at C$13.41. Approximately 662,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,046,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.72.

BetaPro Crude Oil Daily Bull ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.02.

